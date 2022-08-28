Hamirpur: Water levels of Yamuna and Betwa rivers in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh have risen, causing a flood-like situation in the area."Hamirpur is in the middle of the Yamuna and Betwa rivers. "Yamuna river`s water levels have risen more than that of last year," Hamirpur DM Chandra Bhushan said.

He further said, "Our workers are present in 20 villages as 8,000 to 9,000 people have been affected by flood and they have been shifted to higher altitude. The rest 3,000 people have been shifted to the shelter campus arranged by us."

"The water of Ganga and Yamuna is still rising slowly in Prayagraj. Dharma roads in low-lying areas are flooded. The Baluaghat and Shivkuti localities are filled with the water of Yamuna on one side and Ganga on the other, a flood victim said.