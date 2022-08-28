NewsIndia
FLOOD

Yamuna and Betwa rivers' water level rises; 3000 people shifted to shelter camps

Water levels of the Yamuna and Betwa rivers in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh have increased, which is creating a flood-like situation in the area. 

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The water level has increased in the Yamuna and Betwa Rivers of Uttar Pradesh
  • An increase in water levels of the rivers is creating flood-like situation
  • 3,000 people have been shifted to shelter camps

Trending Photos

Yamuna and Betwa rivers' water level rises; 3000 people shifted to shelter camps

Hamirpur: Water levels of Yamuna and Betwa rivers in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh have risen, causing a flood-like situation in the area."Hamirpur is in the middle of the Yamuna and Betwa rivers. "Yamuna river`s water levels have risen more than that of last year," Hamirpur DM Chandra Bhushan said.

Also Read: Flood havoc continues in Madhya Pradesh

He further said, "Our workers are present in 20 villages as 8,000 to 9,000 people have been affected by flood and they have been shifted to higher altitude. The rest 3,000 people have been shifted to the shelter campus arranged by us."

Also read: Flood havoc continues in Rajasthan

"The water of Ganga and Yamuna is still rising slowly in Prayagraj. Dharma roads in low-lying areas are flooded. The Baluaghat and Shivkuti localities are filled with the water of Yamuna on one side and Ganga on the other, a flood victim said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022