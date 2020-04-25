Yogi Adityanath bans public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (April 25) directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure no public gathering takes place in the state till June 30.

The order will be reviewed depending on the situation, the CMO added amid speculations that the coronavirus lockdown may be extended further.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," read a statement by the UP CMO.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 25. On the last day of the lockdown, he addressed the nation and extended the shutdown till May 3.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,621 in Uttar Pradesh with 25 deaths.