BJP

Yogi Adityanath in Delhi today, to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP’s top leadership on Monday in Delhi.

Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP’s top leadership on Monday in Delhi.

The leader will meet BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah among other top leaders in Uttar Pradesh Bhawan.

This marks Adityanath’s first visit to Delhi after swearing in as chief minister for the second time.

Yogi Adityanath created history by winning the UP Assembly Election for the second consecutive time, first in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Sunday inaugurated a statewide health campaign and said each of the 403 Assembly segments in the state will have a 100-bed hospital.

Launching the Jan Arogya Mela in the state from the Jungle Kaudia primary health centre here, the CM said his government is focusing on strengthening the health infrastructure.

Every Assembly segments in the state will have a 100-bed well-equipped hospital, Adityanath said, adding that the Jan Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all primary health centres.

People will get free consultation and medicines during the drive, he said.

The CM said the campaign was started in 2020 but discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

