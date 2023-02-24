topStoriesenglish2576526
NewsIndia
SHATRUGHAN SINHA

'You Can't Ignore Rahul Gandhi As PM Face in 2024': TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha also spoke about other Opposition leaders such as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and called him the "future of Bihar."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shatrughan Sinha said that it isn't possible to ignore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate
  • He also spoke about other Opposition leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

Trending Photos

'You Can't Ignore Rahul Gandhi As PM Face in 2024': TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday (February 23) said that it isn't possible to ignore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a candidate for the next Prime Minister of the country. He made this statement ahead of the defining 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which political parties are already gearing up. He also praised Gandhi's padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - Bharat Jodo Yatra which was an effort to "unite India" and said it was "revolutionary."

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Sinha said, "You cannot ignore Rahul Gandhi as PM face in 2024. `Bharat Jodo Yatra` was revolutionary. Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in 2024."

He also spoke about other Opposition leaders such as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and called him the "future of Bihar." He said, "Tejashwi Yadav is doing good, he has gained much experience. He is seen as the future of Bihar. To become Chief Minister or Prime Minister, qualification is not needed, one only needs support. I don't believe PM was selling tea, this is only for creating propaganda."

Also Read: Watch: Rahul Gandhi Goes Skiing in J&K's Gulmarg After Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sinha further commented that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was doing a splendid job trying to unite the Opposition to fight the ruling party BJP. "Nitish is a successful leader and CM of Bihar. He is doing excellent work of bringing opposition together," he added.

Speaking of the Opposition, Congress will begin its plenary session in Raipur on Friday (February 24) to discuss the roadmap for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The grand old party is likely to discuss forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

The Congress top brass will be in attendance at the 85th plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and will pave the way for the new working committee led by him. The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, will be attended by around 15,000 delegates.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Shatrughan SinhaTMCCongressRahul Gandhilok sabha 2024

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781