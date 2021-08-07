Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead in Punjab, probe underway

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday (August 7). The Mohali police said four unidentified assailants chased Middukhera and killed him on the spot, ANI reported.

“Four assailants chased Vicky Middukhera down and fired about 8-9 rounds, killing him on the spot. Investigation is underway,” Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali was quoted by the news agency.

4 assailants chased Vicky Middukhera down and fired about 8-9rounds, killing him on the spot. Investigation is underway: Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali pic.twitter.com/RVmb3K80LX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

As per IANS report, the crime was caught on CCTV camera. The video footage from the crime scene shows Middukhera running away from the spot when two men fired at him. The assailants were waiting in a car parked near his vehicle in Sector 71.

The Akali Dal leader was about to sit in his SUV, when the assailants fired at him. As he came out of the car and started running, the attackers chased after him.

The police have not ruled out a possibility of gang war that led to the murder, as per IANS report.

As a student leader, Middukhera was president of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in Panjab University in Chandigarh. After that, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal student wing -- Student Organisation of India (SOI).

(With inputs from agencies)

