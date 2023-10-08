trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672682
NewsIndia
ANDHRA PRADESH

Youth Hurls Detonator On Andhra MLA's Convoy In Sri Sathya Sai District

Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana escaped unhurt when a youth hurled a detonator on his convoy in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district

Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 09:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Youth Hurls Detonator On Andhra MLA's Convoy In Sri Sathya Sai District Image credit: IANS

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Penukonda and former minister M. Shankar Narayana escaped unhurt when a youth hurled a detonator on his convoy in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. The incident occurred Gaddam Thanda area. According to police, Shankar Narayana was visiting the area to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

He, along with other YSRCP leaders, had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy and were walking when the youth hurled a detonator at the MLA’s car. However, it fell into the bushes. The MLA and his supporters were relieved as the detonator did not explode. They caught hold of the youth and handed him over to police. The Gorantla police arrested the youth and seized the detonator, which had wires attached to it. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train