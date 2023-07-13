Zee Digital India Dialogue: 'Chatbots To Enhance Personalised Experience,' Says Writesonic Founder Sumanyou Garg

New Delhi: Zee Media On Thursday organised the Digital India Dialogue 2023 commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Digital India Mission which was launched in 2015 with an aim to ensure that the digital services provided by the Indian government are available to all.

The conclave was enlightened about the topic of Artificial Intelligence which has recently gained momentum and sparked thoughts in the minds of experts to the common man. The technology has been around for quite some time but gained popularity among ordinary people recently after the AI chatbots like ChatgPT became accessible to common people.

The first panel discussion at the conclave delved into the continuously evolving technology of artificial intelligence (AI) that is anticipated to human life in the times to come. The panel was moderated by Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor, and Business Strategist. Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO of Hybrid IT, HPE, and Samanyou Garg, Founder, and CEO, of Writesonic enlightened the audience through the discussion on the impact of AI on human life in the next five years.



Answering the question on the maximum impact of AI by Mathias, Writesonic founder Sumanyou Garg said that the marketing and advertising sector is witnessing the greatest impact of AI where it is being used for content creation, conversion optimisation, SEO optimisation which in turn helps the content to rank better in the digital world.

Garg further said that earlier the chatbots were "dumb chatbots" which worked on some set of rules however with the advent of Chatbots like ChatgPT the personalised experience will be enhanced and a response like that of a human will be provided to customers in turn increasing the customer engagement.

"Every single industry will be impacted by AI, it is just a matter of how the technology develops so the creative industries have already been impacted and the complex ones like manufacturing industries will happen a bit later down the line," said Garg.

Talking about the impact of AI on businesses, Sadasiva said, that AI is a cutting-edge technology and is a game changer. According to him the scope of AI is very broad and it will have an impact on every work of life however a lot of work is yet to be done in the field of AI from the perspective of the enterprise.