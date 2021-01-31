हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hamid Ansari

Zee Exclusive: Secularism has almost disappeared from govt's official vocabulary; check key points of former Vice President Hamid Ansari's interview

Hamid Ansari who was speaking about his recently released book 'By Many A Happy Accident: Recollections Of A Life' said that most of his views on secularism are based on Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by the Supreme Court. 



New Delhi: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari in an exclusive interview with Zee News said that the word 'secularism' has almost disappeared from the government's official vocabulary. 

Hamid Ansari who was speaking about his recently released book 'By Many A Happy Accident: Recollections Of A Life' stated that most of his views on secularism is based on Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by Supreme Court.

He was also asked if there was a word in the government's dictionary before 2014, to which he answered - "Yes, but not enough."

During the exclusive interview, Hamid Ansari responded to a range of counter questions from Hindu terrorism to appeasement and mob lynching.

Check key points here: 

- Hamid Ansari reiterated what he wrote in his book that today there is no word of secularism in the government's dictionary.

- Former Vice President claimed that secularism has almost 'disappeared' from the government’s official vocabulary. 

- He said that most of his views on secularism are based on Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by the Supreme Court.

- Hamid Ansari said that according to his reading of the media, Muslims are still unsafe in India as they are lynched in the name of religion. 

- He claimed that Muslims are being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and are sent behind bars in the garb of triple talaq, love jihad, etc. 

- He said that there is nothing like appeasement in India as appeasement means over and above something that is required and there is no context to use this word in this country.

- Ansari said that his opinion that Muslims are insecure in India is based on public perception.

- He also said that during the last week of his tenure, two incidents aroused resentment in some sections.
 

Farmers' protests: Want our people to be released, there won't be any agreement under pressure, says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait
