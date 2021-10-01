Zee News exclusive: Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's potential to the world, says Piyush Goyal

Dubai: The Dubai Expo 2020 will be an unique opportunity to showcase India's potential, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a conversation with Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary in Dubai. He said the expo will provide a platform to a young, confident India to showcase its talent to the world.

The image of India that the expo will present to the world

"The Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's immense power and will display the country's potential through the Indian pavilion at the expo. It will symbolize India's growing power. India is capable of meeting the needs of the world. The pavilion, which will remain even after the expo, will continue to showcase to world our country's immense potential," said Goyal.

The picture of India, from the stage of Dubai

Goyal explained, "The image of India has changed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Be it the field of technology or space, the world will see a new image of India. India is a leader today in the field of energy, environment. The world knows about our potential. India's time has come. The world has faith in India."

Challenges and opportunities for India

"India has dealt well with several challenges that she had to face in the corona era. We have made digital expansion, we strengthened our healthcare. But India took several big steps before COVID, which became a boon in these tough times," said Goyal, adding, "India connected people to the bank, brought electricity to large number of houses, those in need were provided with the gas stove, toilets were built. Imagine what would have happened if these facilities were not in place when COVID had hit! Also India has proven that it can be self-reliant when it came to vaccine. We are planning to make 30 crores vaccine this month. The world is watching and realising that partnership with India is necessary."

Dealing with the challenge of the supply chain

"India's entrepreneurs and youth are full of confidence. India has lived up to the expectations even in the COVID period. We fulfilled every contract in the world. The world feels that they can safely give work to India and be free of worry. India understands and takes responsibility," the minister further said.

Achieving the target of 5 trillion economy

Goyal said, "People used to laugh when the Prime Minister used to make many promises earlier. When the PM talked about toilets in every house, people laughed. When the Prime Minister said that everyone will have a bank account, then people would laugh. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on his promises. The PM aims big and accomplishes things."

WATCH VIDEO ALSO

Live TV