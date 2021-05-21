Zero deaths due to COVID-19 during Panchayat polls in UP, govt comes up with new report

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has denied any COVID-19-related deaths of personnel employed during the Panchayat polls.

As per the UP government, no deaths have occurred during the Panchayat polls due to COVID-19 infection.

Around 72 COVID-19 related deaths were reported by various departments from the issue of notification of Panchayat elections till the counting of votes on May 2.

However, when these fatalities were investigated as per state’s COVID-19 guidelines, all of them were ruled out by the government as deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 238 fresh COVID-related deaths, which took the death toll to 18,590 on Thursday (May 20). While 6,725 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushed the caseload to 16,51,532, as per state government data.

