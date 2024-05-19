Gurgaon: Anant Raj Ltd Unveils Ultra-Luxury Residences In 63A

Anant Raj Limited is currently focussing at their 200-acre integrated residential township in Sector 63A, Gurugram which has composition of Villas, Floors, Commercial and Group Housings. They recently introduced their Ultra Luxury Project, "THE ESTATE RESIDENCES," featuring just 248 units of spacious 4 BHK residences, totalling over 1.00 million sq. ft. of saleable area. The market response to this project has been overwhelmingly positive, with units sold within a few days of launch.

In addition to the above township, Anant Raj also possess significant land holdings, approximately 100 acres in Delhi and another 100 acres in NCR. Development of lands in Delhi is said to commence once the Master Development Plan 2041 of Delhi is notified.

Not only ultra-luxury apartments, Anant Raj Limited’s Founder Chairman Sh. Ashok Sarin has also announced affordable housing project in Neemrana, Rajasthan, tailored to meet the needs of industrial workers. One more such project in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, represents another step towards enhancing the living conditions of factory workers.