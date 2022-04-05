42 terrorists killed in past 3 months; attack on civilians won’t be tolerated: J&K DGP

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that 42 terrorists have been killed in the past three months during various anti-terror operations and the presence of foreign terrorists is very low in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF jawan who was killed in yesterday’s terror attack in Maisuma, Singh said that killing a person who is there to protect people is ''barbaric act'' and civil societies are also condemning these vile acts.

The J&K DGP said that in the month of Ramadan when prayers for peace and tranquillity are offered worldwide, no one can accept the killing of civilians in such an environment. That is why it has been condemned everywhere in civil circles, he added.

Replying to a question on increase in the number of OGWs, the J&K police chief said that there has always been a presence of OGWs and that the operations by security forces have also been stepped up.

Singh also said that the neighbouring country has left no stone unturned in their nefarious designs to disrupt peace and tourism in J&K. They don't want people here to earn their livelihood with peace, he claimed.

However, "we are committed to our responsibilities and will continue to do our duties", he added. Since Monday, there has been a spike in attacks on non-local civilians in Kashmir. Since Sunday, 5 non-locals were shot and injured, including a Kashmiri pandit.

However, all five were shot in a way that they got only injuries and none got killed till now. This had created an atmosphere of fear among non-locals and Kashmiri pandits living in Kashmir. Many believe it appears to be a fall out of “The Kashmir Files” movie and the politics being played over it everywhere.

