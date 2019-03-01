Encounter underway in J&K's Kupwara, two to three terrorists trapped

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district's on Friday morning.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

In a major operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts struck inside Pakistan, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On Wednesday, two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter in Memander area of Shopian district on Wednesday

“Shopian encounter has completed. On specific information, this operation was launched. Two terrorists were killed. These terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad," confirmed Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police SP Pani.

He added, "Arms and ammunition have been recovered. From the material we have recovered, it is ascertained that one terrorist belonged to Pakistan, and the other is from a local area.”