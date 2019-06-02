Grenade hurled at NC leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir's house in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Some unidentified terrorists on Sunday hurled a grenade at the residence of a National Conference leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district.

The grenade exploded near the compound wall of the NC leader's house in Murran village without causing any damage.

After throwing grenade at Mir's house, the attackers fled from the spot.

The incident took place around 5 PM.

No one was killed or injured in the grenade attack, the Pulwama Police said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

It is also not clear if the NC leader was present inside his home when the grenade attack took place.

More details are awaited.