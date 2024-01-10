Kashmiri Language Goes Global, Included In Microsoft, Google Digital Translators

SRINAGAR: In a significant stride, the Kashmiri language has transcended borders, gaining prominence globally. Following its integration into Microsoft Digital Translator, the language is now making its mark on Google Digital Translator, opening the doors of Kashmiri literature to a diverse audience around the world.

Overcoming Literacy Hurdles: From 5% To Global Accessibility

A recent report highlights that only 5 per cent of native Kashmiris can read and write in their mother tongue. However, with Microsoft and Google embracing Kashmiri, the literature is poised to break through linguistic barriers, allowing Kashmiri writers to showcase their creations on an international stage.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and writer, Abdul Hameed Nasir, emphasizes the profound connection between a language and its literature. He states, "A language is always recognized for its literature. As far as Kashmiri is concerned, it stands as one of the oldest languages in the world, boasting literary figures like Shamas Faqir, Lala Ded, Sheikh ul Alam, and Rasool Mir."

Global Literary Bridge: Google's Inclusive Move

Nasir acknowledges that while some works were translated before, Google's inclusion of Kashmiri will facilitate the conversion of all their literature into various languages, making it easily accessible to a global audience. He expresses gratitude, stating, "This step will make Kashmiri literature more accessible to those interested in our rich cultural heritage."

This inclusion not only amplifies the reach of Kashmiri literature but also serves as a testament to the significance of the language. The move aligns with the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill of 2020, which designated Kashmiri as an official language of the union territory.

Digital Revolution: Empowering Kashmiri On Global Scale

Senior journalist Rashid Rahil lauds this development as a significant leap forward for the language. He notes, "The whole world is digital, and in such a situation, if this language is included in Google, then it will spread all over the world. Every person sitting anywhere in the world will be able to access it. This will help people around the world to translate language into any other language."

Local Applause: A Boost For Heritage & Economy

The local Kashmiri community warmly welcomes this global recognition, viewing it as a stepping stone towards preserving their rich cultural heritage. Mohammad Suleman Bhatt, Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum, emphasizes the practical implications, stating, "Inclusion of Kashmiri language in Google is a great step. Kashmiris are spread everywhere, and Google's involvement will help and ease business, the economy. I appreciate this step."

The embrace of Kashmiri by tech giants marks a momentous occasion for the language, fostering its development and accessibility on a global scale.