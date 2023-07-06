SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has made a scathing attack on the Centre, alleging that the government is settling outsiders in J&K under the garb of providing houses to the homeless – a charge rejected by the Centre. Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "LG announced that two lakh homeless people would be given residence in Jammu and Kashmir. We want to know who these people are as we don’t have many homeless people there in the UT".

Mufti while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said, "The total homeless people in J&K are 19000 according to data in 2021. When LG says two lacs will be given land and homes that means around 10 lac people". She alleged that the government wants to import slums from outside the JK and not the investment as claimed by the LG administration.

The PDP leader said the "Jammu people have also reacted to the same because Jammu will be the first to bear the cost of this settling of outsiders. Jammu is dependent on business, but the L-G administration wants to bring 10 lac people in the name of homeless from outside which will snatch the business of Jammu people and want to increase their votes, she added on one side Supreme Court started hearing on Article 370 and here they are snatching our land."



cre Trending Stories

Mehbooba Mufti said, "I salute the people of Ladakh and Kargil. Those who are associated with religion and tourism organizations have decided that they won’t allow outsiders to run business in Ladakh. We also won’t allow the settling of outsiders here in the name of homeless, People from both Jammu and Kashmir will react to this."

Mehbooba claimed that the Government of India is planning to give land in Kashmir to homeless from across India. She said "If you want to give this land, give it to Kashmiri Pandits, who are residing in a one-room flat for years.

Mehbooba was reacting on L-G Manoj Sinha’s press conference held on Monday. Addressing the press conference, Sinha said “ It’s the good news for the people in UT and around India. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, there was a program for providing shelter to homeless people. Those people who were eligible for this scheme and who deserved to be given land and shelter under this scheme will be provided the land. We would be given 5 Marla land to all those people who are eligible for the scheme. 2711 families have been already given the land under this scheme.”