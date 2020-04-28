Pakistan violates ceasefire again, resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in J&K`s Poonch district.

According to the Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand, "At about 11 AM on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.”

The Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he added.

Pakistani forces had also violated bilateral ceasefire in Poonch district on Monday by shelling in Mankato sector.