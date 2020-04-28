हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in J&K`s Poonch district.

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in J&K`s Poonch district.

According to the Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand, "At about 11 AM on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.”

The Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he added.

Pakistani forces had also violated bilateral ceasefire in Poonch district on Monday by shelling in Mankato sector.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationLoCPoonchIndian Army
Next
Story

Terrorist, aide arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; arms and ammunition recovered
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M10S

CM Yogi Adityanath sought detailed report on murder of two saints in Bulandshahr, UP