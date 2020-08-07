Pakistan violates ceasefire in North Kashmir’s Kupwara, Baramulla; Army gives befitting reply

SRINAGAR: Pakistan troops violated ceasefire at three places in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts on Friday (August 7, 2020) evoking a sharp response from the Indian Army. Three civilians have been injured in the cross-border firing by the Pakistani troops.

According to reports, the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors - Tangdar and Nowgam - of Kupwara district of north Kashmir targeting forward posts of the Indian Army.

Confirming the reports of ceasefire violation and shelling in Tangdar area of Karnah sector by the Pakistani troops early morning, Kupwara SSP earlier said, “no loss of life was reported till now. However, shelling is still going on. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.”

Another ceasefire violation was reported in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara. A top official said that “ Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Nowgam sector by firing mortars and light arms. A befitting response is being given.”

SP Handwara confirmed the ceasefire violation in the Nowgam sector by saying, “ceasefire violation is going on but no casualty has been reported, a befitting reply is been given by the Indian army.”

Apart from Kupwara, Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in the URI sector in Uranbuwa village of the Boniyar area in Baramulla.

Pakistani Army used heavy mortar for shelling and targeted the forward posts of the Indian Army.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla said, “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Uranbuwa village of Uri, the firing was going on till last reports came. However, there is no loss of life so far.”

Till last reports came, shelling from the Pakistani side was going on in all three places. The unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani troops triggered panic in the Indian side of the border.