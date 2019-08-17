Pakistani post destroyed as Indian Army retaliates after ceasefire violation in Rajouri, jawan martyred

SRINAGAR: A Pakistani post was destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked heavy shelling and ceasefire violation by the neighbouring troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Saturday. According to Army sources, a Pakistani post on the other side of the border in the Rajouri sector was destroyed completely in the counter-fire by the Indian Army.

A heavy exchange of fire between the two sides is still on after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire.

However, one Indian Army soldier lost his life due to heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops.

The martyred jawan was identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa.

Thapa had sustained bullet injuries in heavy firing by the Pakistani troops in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday.

Dehradun-based Thapa had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago.

The shelling from the Pakistan side began around 6:30 AM. The Pakistani troops used small arms and mortars to fire on the Indian side.

The shelling from the Pakistan side evoked a strong response from the Indian Army.

There has been a surge in the ceasefire violations from Pakistan in the aftermath of Centre's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.