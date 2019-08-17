close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Pakistani post destroyed as Indian Army retaliates after ceasefire violation in Rajouri, jawan martyred

Dehradun-based Thapa had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago. 

Pakistani post destroyed as Indian Army retaliates after ceasefire violation in Rajouri, jawan martyred
Image Credit: ANI
Play

SRINAGAR: A Pakistani post was destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked heavy shelling and ceasefire violation by the neighbouring troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Saturday. According to Army sources, a Pakistani post on the other side of the border in the Rajouri sector was destroyed completely in the counter-fire by the Indian Army.

A heavy exchange of fire between the two sides is still on after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire. 

However, one Indian Army soldier lost his life due to heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops.

Live TV

The martyred jawan was identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa.

Thapa had sustained bullet injuries in heavy firing by the Pakistani troops in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday. 

Dehradun-based Thapa had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago. 

The shelling from the Pakistan side began around 6:30 AM. The Pakistani troops used small arms and mortars to fire on the Indian side.

The shelling from the Pakistan side evoked a strong response from the Indian Army.

There has been a surge in the ceasefire violations from Pakistan in the aftermath of Centre's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Tags:
Indian Armyceasefire violationRajouriPakistanJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Restrictions eased in several places across Kashmir, 17 telephone exchanges functional

Must Watch

PT4M56S

5W1H: Rajasthan man kills himself a month after son was beaten to death in Alwar