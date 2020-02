SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops on Friday (February 14, 2020 ) violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on in Poonch and Kerni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest incident of ceasefire violations took place around 12.30 noon, evoking a strong response from the Indian Army.

A heavy exchange of fire from both sides is currently underway. However, there are no reports of any casualty so far.

More details are awaited.