Terrorists open fire at Bihar-based migrant labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

SRINAGAR: Terrorists Wednesday opened fire at a Bihar-based migrant labour Shafi Alam at Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

At around 10:20 am, unidentified terrorists fired at Alam, who works as a mason in the region.

Alam sustained gunshot wounds on his shoulder and a grazing wound around his neck.

The development comes on the day when the Indian Army asserted that Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to infiltrate maximum terrorists inside India and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

All the terror launch pads are now full and attempt to infiltrate attempts are being made every day, said Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon.

Indian Army also released a confession video of two Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists associated with Khalil Ahmad and Nazim Khokar on August 21 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Intrusive efforts are being made day and night with the help of the Pakistani Army. There were also infiltration attempts in Poonch, Rajouri. The Army has also given a befitting reply to these attempts. We have also informed the DGMO Pakistan about the captured terrorists," said the Army.

In a massive breakthrough, Indian security agencies arrested the two terrorists who were sent to LeT camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) where they have been receiving training on how to use weapons.