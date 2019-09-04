close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorists

Terrorists open fire at Bihar-based migrant labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

The person sustained gunshot wounds on his shoulder and grazing wound around his neck.   

Terrorists open fire at Bihar-based migrant labour in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore

SRINAGAR: Terrorists Wednesday opened fire at a Bihar-based migrant labour Shafi Alam at Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. 

Live TV

At around 10:20 am, unidentified terrorists fired at Alam, who works as a mason in the region.

Alam sustained gunshot wounds on his shoulder and a grazing wound around his neck. 

The development comes on the day when the Indian Army asserted that Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to infiltrate maximum terrorists inside India and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

All the terror launch pads are now full and attempt to infiltrate attempts are being made every day, said Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon. 

Indian Army also released a confession video of two Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists associated with Khalil Ahmad and Nazim Khokar on August 21 from Jammu and Kashmir. 

"Intrusive efforts are being made day and night with the help of the Pakistani Army. There were also infiltration attempts in Poonch, Rajouri. The Army has also given a befitting reply to these attempts. We have also informed the DGMO Pakistan about the captured terrorists," said the Army.

In a massive breakthrough, Indian security agencies arrested the two terrorists who were sent to LeT camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) where they have been receiving training on how to use weapons.

Tags:
TerroristsBiharmigrant labourSopore
Next
Story

Pakistan's ISI orders terrorists to attack religious places in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Deshhit: Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood declared terrorists under UAPA law