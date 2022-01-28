Top Army commander Lt Gen DP Pandey awarded for winning hearts and breaking the chain of violence in Kashmir

Srinagar: Breaking the chain of violence in Kashmir and strengthening the relationship between the Army and the common man is a prime job of a General in Kashmir who heads the 15th Corp of Kashmir.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, who heads the Srinagar-based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) of the Indian Army, has remained very close to the common Kashmiri Awam here.

Besides fighting the menace of terrorism, this General believes that reaching out to innocent people and engaging with youths is very necessary and need of hour so that a strong nation can build.

Pandey believes that every time it's not the force and gun which changes the situations, it’s often the love and care to people that wins hearts.

His positive image among the Kashmiri youth finally has been widely acknowledged and he has been rewarded with the prestigious Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) in recognition of his tenure as Chinar Corps Commander on the 73rd Republic Day of India.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, over the last year, has synergised all stakeholders towards ‘Breaking the Cycle of Violence’.

He has drawn focus on the eco-system of ‘White Collar terrorists’, who sustain the cycle of violence by continuing to radicalise vulnerable youth and leading them to violence by inciting them to join terrorism. He has infused a humane approach in kinetic and non-kinetic domains, thereby ensuing peace and marked reduction in violence parameters.

Working in complete harmony and synergy with the other Security Forces, JK Police, CAPF, intelligence agencies and in coordination with civilian administration, he contributed to maintaining peace in the Valley. There was no loss of civilian life apart from those targeted mercilessly by terrorists.

In the last year, Lt Gen DP Pandey improved Citizen-Army connect through his regular interactions with the common citizens, social and religious leaders and policymakers. His connection with youth can be gauged by the enthusiasm showered by the youth during social, musical and sports events.

The GOC’s free and candid interactions with the locals on several occasions won him many warm relations. He even reached out to the family members of terrorists and engaged them for the return of the youth who have joined terrorist outfits. Even during encounters, under his directions, the Security Forces gave all opportunities to the terrorists to surrender.

General Pandey said, "The peace and welfare of the citizens of Kashmir has always been top priority as the Indian Army is the army of common people"

Live TV