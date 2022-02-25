Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: In a brief exchange of fire, the security forces managed to kill two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in Jammau and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sharing more details, IGP Kashmir said, "Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Amshipora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir." He added, "their identification is being ascertained while search operation is on in the area."

The Kashmir Zone Police also tweeted, “02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Earlier security forces received a specific input about the presence of terrorists and launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A police officer who was monitoring the operation said, "On the human input gathered by Jammu and Kashmir Police a joint team of forces launched a search operation in village Amshipora. As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated and the encounter started"

This was the 16th anti-terror operation of this year and security have so far managed to kill 27 terrorists, including three top commanders and 8 Pakistani terrorists. Besides, the security forces have managed to arrest 14 active terrorists alive this year along with 23 terror associates.

