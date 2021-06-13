हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan

Japan to launch probe into Google, Apple activities, may toughen antitrust regulations

Amid growing allegations of antitrust violations by Apple and Google, the Japanese government is set to probe the activities of the two tech giants.

Japan to launch probe into Google, Apple activities, may toughen antitrust regulations
Image credit: Pixabay

Tokyo: The Japanese government will probe the activities of Apple and Google, amid growing allegations of antitrust violations by US tech giants.

A government panel will be formed this month to probe the connection between domestic smartphone manufacturers and US companies, the Nikkei Asia reported citing a government source.

The current share of the operating smartphone systems Apple iOS and Google Android makes up around 90 percent of the Japanese market.

According to the Japanese newspaper, if the panel uncovers any suspicious activity, Japan may toughen its antitrust regulations.

The European Commission launched an investigation last June to assess whether US tech giant Apple was violating EU antitrust rules for app developers on the distribution of their products through the App Store.

The probe concerned Apple`s own in-app shopping system was launched after complaints from music streaming apps and e-book distributors on the impact of App Store regulations on their streaming services.

As per the preliminary report by EU Commission, Apple hinders the free competition in the EU market in the field of music apps.

ALSO READ: Blue Origin auction: THIS is how much a mystery bidder is paying for rocket trip with Jeff Bezos

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JapanUSAppleGoogleantitrust regulation
Next
Story

Small groups don't rule the world: China reminds G7 nations

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Conspiracy to influence the UP assembly elections 2022 being hatched from across the border?