No lockdown in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren imposes fresh restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state as coronavirus infections soared. The CM took a major decision to postpone all examinations in the state till further orders.

Also, all schools, colleges, Anganwadi centers, coaching centers etc have been closed with immediate effect. Taking to microblogging site Twotter, CM Hemant Soren issued a video message urging people to stay indoors.

Watch the video message here:

राज्य में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कुछ निर्णय लिए गए हैं। ज़रूरत पड़ने पर आगे और कदम उठाये जायेंगे। लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा पहुँचायी जा सके इसके लिए भी उचित कदम उठाये जा रहे हैं।

सभी लोगों से अपील है कोरोना की इस विकट घड़ी में आप सभी सतर्क रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/DjOurtBrHL — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 18, 2021

Further, only 50 people are allowed at weddings which has been changed from 200 earlier. The situation will be reviewed after one month and fresh decision will be taken.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu tested positive for COVID-19, a doctor at the Raj Bhavan said.