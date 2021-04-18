हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

No lockdown in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren imposes fresh restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state as coronavirus infections soared. The CM took a major decision to postpone all examinations in the state till further orders.

Also, all schools, colleges, Anganwadi centers, coaching centers etc have been closed with immediate effect. Taking to microblogging site Twotter, CM Hemant Soren issued a video message urging people to stay indoors.

Watch the video message here:

Further, only 50 people are allowed at weddings which has been changed from 200 earlier. The situation will be reviewed after one month and fresh decision will be taken.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu tested positive for COVID-19, a doctor at the Raj Bhavan said.

