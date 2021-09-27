DRDO Recruitment: DIPAS, CAIR invite applications for RAs, JRFs, check details here

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) have invited applications for various Research Associates and Junior Research Fellowships posts. DIPAS and CAIR are the defence laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),

Check all the details below.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment:

Type and number of vacancies: Research Associate -- 02

Age limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as on the date of the interview.

Date of walk-in-interview: October 05, 2021.

Interested candidates can send their duly completed application as per the format given in the advertisement by email to hrddipas@gmail.com and appear for walk-in-interview at 1000 hours on October 05.

DRDO CAIR Recruitment:

Type and number of vacancies: JRF - Mathematics -- 01 and JRF - Computer Science -- 01

Age limit: JRF - Mathematics and Computer Science -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Date of walk-in-interview: JRF - Mathematics - October 18, 2021, and JRF - Computer Science - October 19, 2021

Interested candidates are advised to send duly filled applications by e-mail prior to walk-in-interview to jrfcair2021@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is October 8 (5:00 PM). The subject field of the mail must contain “Application for JRF as per the Advertisement No: CAIR/SSD/72402/01”.

All the other details regarding the vacancies are available at DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in.