Indian Army

Indian Army postpones recruitment exams, rallies due to COVID pandemic

File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday (April 20) postponed its recruitment drive in several eastern and north-eastern states of the country.

The Common Entrance Exam which was scheduled to be held on April 25 in four cities including Shillong, Jorhat, Narangi and Rangapahar has been deferred till further notice.

In a notification, the army also said that it has postponed the recruitment rally scheduled from May 1 to 8 in Aizawl.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country.

The move will affect ten states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha among others.

“All Army recruitment rallies are also postponed till May 31. Fresh dates would be communicated as and when confirmed,” Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai was quoted as saying by IANS.

He said that the Assam Rifles, under Spear Corps, is organising medical camps in different parts of the northeastern states.

He added that during the conduct of the medical camps, villagers were sensitised about the relevance of personal hygiene, sanitation, usage of face mask and precautions to be observed during vaccination of COVID-19.

