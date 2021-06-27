Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for applications for the recruitment for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Indian Coast Guard: joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Important dates:

Application process starts on July 4, 2021.

Last date of application is July 14, 2021.

Admit card release date is July 20, 2021.

Vacancy details:

General Duty: 40 Posts

Technical (Engg/ Elect): 10 Posts

Educational qualification:

For General Duty: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from any recognised university with minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Technical: Candidates must have an engineering degree with 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: For both the posts lower and upper age limit is 20 and 24 years respectively.

Selection Process:

The selection process consists of two stages: prelims exam and final selection. The preliminary selection comprises of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test. In the final selection, a merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the selection.

