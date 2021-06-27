हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF Recruitment 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, check details

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.  

Representational image

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is looking to recruit for posts of Assistant Commandant. The CRPF has invited applications for 25 posts of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.  

How to apply: 

The interested candidates will have to send the application form with photocopies of all required documents, two latest passport size photographs and two envelopes along with the correspondence address of applicant with requisite stamps to DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University. 

Age limit: 

The candidate should not be more than 35 years of age.

Selection process: 

Candidates will have to undergo Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The selection will also depend on written examination, documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview. 

Exam fees:

Male candidates from the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to deposit Rs 400 as examination fee. While no fees have to be paid by female candidates and aspirants from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes category. 

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification on the CRPF website.  

