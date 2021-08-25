हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment rally at Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi postponed, new dates soon

The recruitment rally of Indian Army for Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi has been postponed, all details regarding this is now available on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Image used for representational purpose

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: The recruitment rally of Indian Army for Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi has been postponed citing COVID 19 crisis. In an official notice, the Army said all details for rallies were scheduled to be held in the month of September 2021 is now available on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally is held once a year for Soldier Clerks, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical and other posts. Candidates who have registered themselves for these recruitment rallies can get the latest updates and more information on the official website of Join Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The revised dates will be announced soon.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 was scheduled from September 15 to 30 at Tiruchirappalli while the rallies at Ahmednagar and Varanasi were scheduled for September 7 through to 23, 2021 and September 6 to 30, 2021, respectively.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Check official notices

* Check Tiruchirappalli link here
* Check Ahmednagar link here
* Check Varanasi link here

The Indian Army will soon issue admit cards to eligible candidates for the Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 with details of the candidates and the rally, including the date and time for reporting.

 

