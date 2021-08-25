हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
uksssc

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment: Apply for 894 posts, check age, salary and other details

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 894 Forest Guard. More details such as age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up are given below.  

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment: Apply for 894 posts, check age, salary and other details

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: The Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued a notification inviting job application for vacancy to posts of Forest Guard, a total of 894 vacancies are notified by the commission.

Interested candidates can check age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy and all other details. Candidates can submit their application online at official website sssc.uk.gov.in till October 7, 2021.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Vacancies 894 posts

Date of notification - August 19, 2021
City - Dehradun
General - 473
OBC - 126
SC - 164
ST - 37
EWS - 94

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

The candidates must have cleared Senior Secondary or must have an equivalent degree.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: August 24, 2021
Last date for submission of online application : October 7, 2021
Last date for submission of online application fee: October 9, 2021
Physical Endurance Test/Exam Date - December 2021

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Salary is anywhere between Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Written Test

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Exam Fee

General/OBC Uttarakhand - Rs. 300
Uttarakhand SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 150

