KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 Constable posts! Check eligibility criteria here

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Police has released the notification for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 for 4000 Civil Police Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: recruitment.ksp.gov.in or on cpc21.ksp-online.in. The last date to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 is July 12, 2021.

Post: Civil Police Constable

Total Vacancies: 4000

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have a pass certificate of class 12th or equivalent examination.

Age Limit: Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 25 years.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee while the reserved category candidates will be exempted from paying the application fee.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be paid Rs 23,500 to 47,650 as salary.

