OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 586 Revenue Inspector posts at osssc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for Revenue Inspector posts. The recruitment drive is to fill over 586 posts of Revenue Inspector. The last date of registration for the recruitment drive is July 30.

"Applications are invited online through the OSSSC website for recruitment to 586 number of district cadre posts of revenue inspector on contractual basis in various district establishments under the revenue and disaster management department of government of Odisha," said the Commission.

The notification also revealed that the eligibility criteria for the posts is that the interested candidates need to be a graduate and between 20-32 years of age. Age relaxation benefits will be given to candidates as per government rule.

The candidates need to apply for the post on the commission’s official website- osssc.gov.in.

"All applicants other than SC, ST and PwD categories have to pay an exam fee of ₹ 100," the Commission has said.

Additionally, the eligible and interested candidate should have knowledge of computer application and must be able to speak, read and write Odia.

The notification also revealed that the commission is likely to conduct a written exam in September in all the districts. "The date, time and venue of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through admission letters to be issued online in due course from a specific date to be notified in the website later," the Commission added.

