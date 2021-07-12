KSP recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 4000 constable posts, direct link to application form here

New Delhi: Karnataka State Police (KSP) is concluding the application process for Constable (civil) (men and women) (residual) and Kalyana Karnataka (local) today (July 12, 2021). The interested candidates can apply for the Karnataka State Police Recruitment at the official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in or on cpc21.ksp-online.in.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 was initially June 25. However, it was later extended to July 12, 2021.

Important points to note:

Total vacancies available- 4000

Start date for application- May 25

Last date for application- July 12

Age limit- Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 25 years

Eligibility- Candidates should have a pass certificate of class 12th or equivalent examination

Additionally, the candidate will be required to pay Rs 250 towards the application fee for the general category, while the candidates belonging to the reserved category will be exempted from paying the application fee.

