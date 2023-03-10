LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Declared On licindia.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has released LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the LIC Assistant Administrative Officers exam can now check the LIC AAO Result 2023 for preliminary examination on the official site of LIC at licindia.in. Candidates can check and download the LIC AAO Result 2023 from the official following the simple steps given here or through the direct link provided below.

Here's How to download the LIC AAO Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Career Tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF AAO (Generalist)-2023"

Step 4: LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 PDF will appear on your screen, download it and check your result

Step 5: Save the LIC AAO Result PDF and save it for future reference

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. Latest updates on scores, merit list, cut off and other details is given below.