Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced, get salary up to Rs 2,60,000

Metro Rail Recruitment: The Maha Metro has announced several vacancies for the recruitment of experienced personnel for a Pune Metro Rail Project. Applications have been invited from experienced personnel for the vacant posts of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Technician and Account Assistant.
Check all the important details below:
Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Name of posts and number of vacancies
1. Additional Chief Project Manager (Signal) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 53
Pay scale - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000
2. Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 48
Pay scale - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000
3. Deputy General Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 45
Pay scale - Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000
4. Assistant Manager (System Analyst - BIM & SAP) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 35
Pay scale - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000
Check official Metro Rail Recruitment advertisement here
5. Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) --
Number of vacancies - 23
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years
Pay scale - Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000
6. Senior Section Engineer (Track) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000
7. Senior Section Engineer (Traction) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000
8. Senior Section Engineer (MEP) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000
9. Section Engineer (IT) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000
10. Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom) --
Number of vacancies - 03
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
11. Junior Engineer (Traction) --
Number of vacancies - 11
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC – 45 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
Check official Metro Rail Recruitment advertisement here
12. Junior Engineer (MEP/AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) --
Number of vacancies - 01
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
13. Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) --
Number of vacancies - 03
Age limit - 40
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
14. Senior Technician (Traction) --
Number of vacancies - 12
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
15. Senior Technician (MEP) --
Number of vacancies - 05
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
16. Senior Technician (Mason) --
Number of vacancies - 05
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
17. Senior Technician (Signal & Telecom) --
Number of vacancies - 09
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
18. Senior Technician (Fitter) --
Number of vacancies - 12
Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years
Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
19. Account Assistant (Finance) --
Number of vacancies - 04
Age limit - UR – 32 years, OBC – 35 years, SC – 37 years
Pay scale - Rs. 25,000– 80,000
Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Last date
Interested candidates can apply till October 14, 2021 (up to 6 PM).
Check official Metro Rail Recruitment advertisement here