Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced, get salary up to Rs 2,60,000

Metro Rail Recruitment: The Maha Metro has announced several vacancies for the recruitment of experienced personnel for a Pune Metro Rail Project. Applications have been invited from experienced personnel for the vacant posts of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Technician and Account Assistant.

Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Name of posts and number of vacancies

1. Additional Chief Project Manager (Signal) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 53

Pay scale - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000

2. Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 48

Pay scale - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000

3. Deputy General Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 45

Pay scale - Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000

4. Assistant Manager (System Analyst - BIM & SAP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 35

Pay scale - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000

5. Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) --

Number of vacancies - 23

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000

6. Senior Section Engineer (Track) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

7. Senior Section Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

8. Senior Section Engineer (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

9. Section Engineer (IT) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000

10. Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

11. Junior Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 11

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

12. Junior Engineer (MEP/AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

13. Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000



14. Senior Technician (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

15. Senior Technician (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

16. Senior Technician (Mason) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

17. Senior Technician (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 09

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

18. Senior Technician (Fitter) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

19. Account Assistant (Finance) --

Number of vacancies - 04

Age limit - UR – 32 years, OBC – 35 years, SC – 37 years

Pay scale - Rs. 25,000– 80,000

Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 14, 2021 (up to 6 PM).

