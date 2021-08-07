हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NABARD Recruitment 2021

NABARD Recruitment: Last day to apply for Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, check details

A total of 153 posts are available and interested candidates can apply through NABARD's official website.

NABARD Recruitment: Last day to apply for Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, check details
Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: It is the last day today (August 7, 2021) for candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager posts in the 2021 recruitment drive conducted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The applications have been invited to fill up positions in Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) or Rajbhasha Service. 

A total of 153 posts are available and interested candidates can apply on the NABARD's official website at nabard.org.

Selection process:

The selection will be done in three Phases – Preliminary examination, Main examination and Interview. The Phase I (Preliminary) online examination will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

Age limit: 

The interested candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Salary:

Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 35,150 and will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance etc. At present, the initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 70,000.

Click here to check official advertisement

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NABARD Recruitment 2021NABARD RecruitmentNabard
Next
Story

LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021: Examination date announced at licindia.in

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter at Mochwa area of Budgam in Jammu & Kashmir