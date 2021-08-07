NABARD Recruitment: Last day to apply for Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, check details

New Delhi: It is the last day today (August 7, 2021) for candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager posts in the 2021 recruitment drive conducted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The applications have been invited to fill up positions in Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) or Rajbhasha Service.

A total of 153 posts are available and interested candidates can apply on the NABARD's official website at nabard.org.

Selection process:

The selection will be done in three Phases – Preliminary examination, Main examination and Interview. The Phase I (Preliminary) online examination will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

Age limit:

The interested candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Salary:

Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 35,150 and will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance etc. At present, the initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 70,000.

Click here to check official advertisement