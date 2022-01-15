हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NVS Recruitment

NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announces bumper vacancies at navodaya.gov.in, know details here
Representational Image (Pixabay)

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens. 

As per the notification released on https://navodaya.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being held for several posts including Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer and Junior Engineer (Civil).

Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Tentative vacancies

  • Assistant Commissioner: 05
  • Assistant Commissioner (Admn): 02
  • Assistant Section Officer: 10
  • Audit Assistant: 11
  • Junior Translation Officer: 04 
  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 01
  • Stenographers: 22
  • Computer Operator: 04 
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630
  • Multi Tasking Staff: 23
  • Female Staff Nurse: 82
  • Catering Assistant: 87
  • Electrician cum Plumber: 273
  • Lab Attendant: 142
  • Mess Helper: 629

NVS Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Candidates are needed to apply ONLINE through NVS' website at www.navodaya.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID. The NVS through its exam conducting agency may send call letters for CBT and interview / Trade Test / Skill Test / Document Verification etc on the registered email ID of the candidate or the same may be downloaded from the NVS website. 

NVS Recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn.): Rs 1500.
  • Female Staff Nurse: Rs 1200.
  • Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, Multi Tasking Staff: Rs 750.
  • Other posts: Rs 1000.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Registration Opens: 12.01.2022 
  • Registration Closes: 10.02.2022 
  • Fee deposit opens: 12.01.2022 
  • Fee Closes: 10.02.2022 
  • Tentative Date (s) of CBT: 09.03.2022 to 11.03.2022 

Candidates need to note that they should take a printout of the online application and preserve it for their record and should not send the same to NVS or to any other address.

The application printout will also have to be submitted during document verification at the time of interviews/document verification along with the self-attested copies of certificates in support of Age, Qualification, Experience, Caste, Non-Creamy Layer, Physical disability and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), as applicable. 

