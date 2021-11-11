Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 146 vacancies announced for Diploma apprentice, check details

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Diploma apprentices for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Candidates having Diploma certification in various Engineering streams such as Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Instrumentation and Mechanical.

A total of 146 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can apply online on the Career section of the official website of OIL at oil-india.com.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit

A candidate must be between 18 and 30 years to be eligible. Relaxation in age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Important dates:

The application window opened on November 10, 2021. The last date to apply is December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

Selected candidates will get paid in the pay scale of Rs 37,500 to Rs 1,45,000.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT).

Also Read: BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Young Professionals announced, salary over Rs 80,000

Live TV