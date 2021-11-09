BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Young Professionals announced, salary over Rs 80,000

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Young Professionals in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its corporate office. Selected candidates will get Rs 80,000 per month plus other benefits.

A total of 10 positions are open. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

“The Young Professionals shall assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps & implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for various areas,” the company notification read.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 01st of November, 2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 - Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference. The applicant should have minimum two years’ work experience.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 – Salary and Emoluments:

The Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs. 80,000 per month. In addition to the monthly consolidated fee, they shall be eligible for reimbursement of annual premium up to Rs 3500 + GST for mediclaim policy of family (i.e. self and spouse). On successful completion of the assignment, the Young Professionals shall be given a lump sum amount equal to Rs 10,000 multiplied by number of months of engagement.

