Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Grade 3, 5 posts, salary up to Rs 1,27,000, details here

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply on the official OIL website at www.oil-india.com. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) is hiring professionals for Grade III/V posts for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply on the official OIL website at www.oil-india.com

The deadline to apply for the posts is February 25. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 62 vacancies in OIL. 

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Application fees

For General/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. It is to be noted that the online application fee is non-refundable. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will have to undertake a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be a minimum of 40 percent marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and a minimum of 50 percent marks for others.

Direct link to the official notification HERE

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Grade V - Rs 32,000 - Rs 1,27,000

Grade III - Rs 26,600 - Rs 90,000

