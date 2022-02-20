Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Chief and General Manager posts, check how to apply

New Delhi: Coal India Limited has invited applications to hire for Chief Manager and General Manager posts. Interested candidates can peruse the official notification on coalindia.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 14 posts at Coal India. The last day to apply for the posts is March 1, 2022, till 5 PM.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post name and grade Number of vacancies

Chief Manager(Security)/E7 10 posts

General Manager(Security)/E8 4 posts

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for both posts is 62 years.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their signed application form to the address— Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.) Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156— through speed post.

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of experience and qualifications and shortlisted applicants will be called for personal interview. "Selection will be through shortlisting of eligible applications and Personal Interviews of the shortlisted eligible candidates. Shortlisting for interview will be purely provisional," the official notification added.

