Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last 3 days to apply for 4358 Constable posts, check details here

New Delhi: Punjab Police has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to Constable posts for its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. A total of 4358 vacancies have been notified in this massive recruitment drive, including 2015 for District Police Cadre and 2343 for Armed Police Cadre posts.

However, the deadline to apply for the job is about to end soon. The application process had started on July 16 and was scheduled to go on till August 15, 2021. But, the deadline to apply was extended by a week.

Hence, the candidates can now apply for the post up to August 22, 2021. This means they have only three more days left before the opportunity is lost.

Candidates who wish to join the Punjab Police can submit online application on the official website on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

Selection Process:

The recruitment will be done on the basis of an OMR-based offline written test followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Age Limit for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment:

Minimum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 18 years

Maximum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 28 years

Certain relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment – Salary:

The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19900 at Level 2 of 7th CPC.

