Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1,600 Apprentice posts on rrcprjapprentices.in, details here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway has released notification for recruitment of various Apprentices posts. The North Central Railway is looking to fill over 1,600 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive.
The vacancies has been announced for various posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.
The interested candidates need to note that the application process is underway since November 2 and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 1, 2021
Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Prayagraj division: 703
- Jhansi division: 480
- Work Shop Jhansi: 185
- Agra division: 296
Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit
A candidate should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006.
Read the official Railway Recruitment 2021 notification here
Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications
Candidate should have a class 10th or any other equivalent examination degree with at least 50% marks. Candidates must also have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.
Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- rrcprjapprentices.in.