IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 Assistant Professor posts on iitm.ac.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Madras has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor. This recruitment drive of IIT Madras will fill up to 49 posts of Assistant Professor in the organization.

Candidates need to note that they can apply online through the official site of IIT Madras on iitm.ac.in. It may also be noted that only C/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates can apply for the posts.

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 2, 2021.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidate sneed to have Ph.D with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and specialization in the appropriate area/branch with consistently good academic record throughout.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be below 35 years of age.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can download the application form from the official website- iitm.ac.in and upload the filled up application form along with other necessary documents.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be called for personal interview round and the outstation candidates called for personal interview will be reimbursed to and fro 2 Tier AC Railway fare or economy class airfare by the shortest route, between the current place of duty / residence within India and Chennai.

Live TV