Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020: Check Merit list at rajswasthya.nic.in

Rajasthan National Health Mission (NHM) Community Health Officer (CHO), result 2020 has been released.

Candidates who appeared for this exam can check and download their results from the official website, rajswasthya.nic.in.

The result has been released for the MCQ based written exam.

A total of 7810 vacancies for Community Health Officers posts will be fulfilled by the Sub Health Center Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission State Health Committee, Rajasthan.

Further procedure required upon passing the exam:

Shortlisted candidates will have to sign a bond of Rs. 5 lakh for five years before joining the bridge course.

The bond has to be on a Rs. 500 non judicial stamp paper duly notarized.

Candidates must note that they have to submit an NOC from their employers once selected. The NOC is needed to join the 6 month bridge course.

The candidates must resign from their posts before joining the contractual position for Rajasthan NHM CHO.

Further shortlisting and confirmation is possible on furnishing the original documents required for the verification purpose.

Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020 has been declared for the contractual posts at Health and Awareness Centre as per the guidelines of Ayushman Bharat Comprehensive Primary Health Care.

The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare has also released the District wise allotment list.

Candidates must keep a check on the official site for more updates on Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020.