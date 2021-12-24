हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC

SSC CGL 2021 notification released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link to apply

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE at https://ssc.nic. till January 23, 2022.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

SSC CGL exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday (December 23, 2021) issued the notification for the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (SSC CGL, 2021).

Interested candidates can view the notification on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in

As per the notification, the SSC CGL examination 2021 will be a Computer Based Test (CBE) and candidates need to complete the registration process by January 23, 2022.  

The SSC CGL exam will be conducted in April 2022. 

SSC CGL exam 2021: Important dates

  • Dates for submission of online applications: 23-12-2021 to 23-01-2022
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 23-01-2022 (23:30)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: 25-01-2022 (23:30)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 26-01-2022 (23:30)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 27-01-2022
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 28-01-2022 to 01-02-2022 (23:30)
  • Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 2022
  • Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later 

SSC CGL exam 2021: How to apply

Applications need to be submitted only in ONLINE mode at https://ssc.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC CGL exam 2021: Direct link to apply

SSC CGL exam 2021: Click to check official notification

 

This is noteworthy that the Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. 

