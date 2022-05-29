New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking to hire Specialist Cadre Officers for several AGM and Managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SBI website on sbi.co.in on or before June 12, 2022. The SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 40 vacancies.
SBI recruitment 2022: Application fees
General/ OBC/ EWS candidates will have to pay a total of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fees.
SBI recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 2 posts
AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 2 posts
AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 2 posts
AGM (IT Security Expert) 2 posts
Manager (IT Security Expert) 3 posts
Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 11 posts
Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 11 posts
Deputy Manager (Statistician) 7 posts
Candidates must note that the above posts include one vacancy each for PWD LD (OL) applicants.
SBI recruitment 2022: Place of posting
Candidates will be posted in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Vadodara.
Read the official SBI notification HERE for more detailed information.
SBI recruitment 2022: Age limit (Maximum age as on April 1, 2022)
AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 45 years
AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 45 years
AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 45 years
AGM (IT Security Expert) 45 years
Manager (IT Security Expert) 38 years
Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 35 years
Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 35 years
Deputy Manager (Statistician) 35 years
SBI recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Applicants will receive a call letter for interview via email or it will be uploaded on Bank's website.
