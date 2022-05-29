New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking to hire Specialist Cadre Officers for several AGM and Managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SBI website on sbi.co.in on or before June 12, 2022. The SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 40 vacancies.

SBI recruitment 2022: Application fees

General/ OBC/ EWS candidates will have to pay a total of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fees.

SBI recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 2 posts

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 2 posts

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 2 posts

AGM (IT Security Expert) 2 posts

Manager (IT Security Expert) 3 posts

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 11 posts

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 11 posts

Deputy Manager (Statistician) 7 posts

Candidates must note that the above posts include one vacancy each for PWD LD (OL) applicants.

SBI recruitment 2022: Place of posting

Candidates will be posted in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Vadodara.

Read the official SBI notification HERE for more detailed information.

SBI recruitment 2022: Age limit (Maximum age as on April 1, 2022)

AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 45 years

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 45 years

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 45 years

AGM (IT Security Expert) 45 years

Manager (IT Security Expert) 38 years

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 35 years

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 35 years

Deputy Manager (Statistician) 35 years

SBI recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Applicants will receive a call letter for interview via email or it will be uploaded on Bank's website.

