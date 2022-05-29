New Delhi: Western Railway has invited applications for bumper Apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official Railway Recruitment Cell Western Railway (RRC WR) website on rrc-wr.com. The last day to apply for the vacancies is June 27, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3612 Apprentice vacancies under Apprentice Act 1961 at various divisions and workshops falling under Western Railways for the year 2022-23.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit for candidates is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years as on June 27, 2022.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. Moreover, ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is also compulsory for those aiming to apply.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 while SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempted from the payment of registration fees.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list which would be "prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50%(aggregate)marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both," the official notification said. No written exam or viva will be conducted.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to apply online through the official website www.rrc-wr.com. Candidates must note that they should not send copies of application/ certificates/documents to RRC/WR by post but have to upload the same online.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

