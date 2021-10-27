TCS Recruitment 2021: Attention MBA freshers, few days left to apply at tcs.com; check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: MBA graduates who are interested to work for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) need to hurry up as the registration process is going to end in a couple of weeks. The TCS' Management Hiring initiative is looking for management graduates who can join the firm in the next financial year, ie FY 2022-23.
Check all the details below.
TCS Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?
Students of batch 2020, 2021 and 2022 passing out batch can apply.
TCS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?
-- 2 Years Full-Time MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM/ Course - Marketing / Finance / Operations / Supply Chain Management / Information Technology / General Management / Business Analytics / Project Management.
-- B TECH / BE background prior to MBA / Integrated MBA is a must.
-- Minimum aggregate (aggregate of all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or above in each of Class X, Class XII, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and/or Post Graduation examination which includes successful completion of final year/semester.
-- The overall academic gap, if any, should not exceed 2 years. It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education. If yes, students should provide valid reasons supported by Document proof.
TCS Recruitment 2021: Test details?
The test will consist of 47 questions that have to be answered in 90 minutes. It comprises the following sections: Verbal Aptitude (7 Questions), Quantitative Aptitude (20 Questions) and Business Aptitude (20 Questions).
TCS Recruitment 2021: Age limit?
The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 28 years.
TCS Recruitment 2021: How to apply?
- Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal
- Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring
- If you are a registered user, log in and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’
- If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’
- Select your mode of the test as 'Remote' and click on ‘Apply’
- To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.
TCS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 9, 2021. The date of the test, however, has not been announced yet.