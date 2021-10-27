TCS Recruitment 2021: Attention MBA freshers, few days left to apply at tcs.com; check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: MBA graduates who are interested to work for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) need to hurry up as the registration process is going to end in a couple of weeks. The TCS' Management Hiring initiative is looking for management graduates who can join the firm in the next financial year, ie FY 2022-23.

Check all the details below.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

Students of batch 2020, 2021 and 2022 passing out batch can apply.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?

-- 2 Years Full-Time MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM/ Course - Marketing / Finance / Operations / Supply Chain Management / Information Technology / General Management / Business Analytics / Project Management.

-- B TECH / BE background prior to MBA / Integrated MBA is a must.

-- Minimum aggregate (aggregate of all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or above in each of Class X, Class XII, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and/or Post Graduation examination which includes successful completion of final year/semester.

-- The overall academic gap, if any, should not exceed 2 years. It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education. If yes, students should provide valid reasons supported by Document proof.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Test details?

The test will consist of 47 questions that have to be answered in 90 minutes. It comprises the following sections: Verbal Aptitude (7 Questions), Quantitative Aptitude (20 Questions) and Business Aptitude (20 Questions).

TCS Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 28 years.

TCS Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal

Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring

If you are a registered user, log in and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’

If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’

Select your mode of the test as 'Remote' and click on ‘Apply’

To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 9, 2021. The date of the test, however, has not been announced yet.

